Dan Campbell discusses preparations for Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions, under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell, are gearing up for their third Thanksgiving game with him at the helm. Campbell's experience and the team's growing familiarity with playing on short weeks are crucial as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers in a highly anticipated nationally televised game.

What Did Dan Campbell Say?

On Tuesday, Campbell spoke to the morning crew on 97.1 The Ticket and he talked about having to prepare for the Packers on a short week.

“It’s really pretty similar to what we’ve done since year one. I mean, there’s only so much you can do, right, as far as practice,” Campbell said. “So, they came in, they got a lift, we met with them, kind of give them an intro to Green Bay and then we’re going to have a walk-through here in a little bit, about an hour, a little over.

“And then get them out of here, get them off their feet, let them rest, because that’s big since they just played yesterday. And then come back in tomorrow, they’ll get a lot of more of the game plan, the base, the third-down and then we’ll have another walk-through. So, it’s been really status quo, if you will, for the last couple of years.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Game of Focus and Resilience

Campbell's approach to preparing for the Thanksgiving Day game is a delicate balance of maintaining routine while adapting to the short week's demands. His focus on keeping the preparation similar to previous years ensures a sense of continuity and familiarity for the players and coaches. This consistency is vital for a team that has increasingly found itself in the national spotlight.

The emphasis on rest, particularly after playing a game just days before, demonstrates Campbell's understanding of the physical demands placed on his players. His strategy revolves around efficient use of time – maximizing the impact of walk-throughs and meetings while ensuring players have enough downtime for recovery.