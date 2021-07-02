Dan Campbell divulges what he said to Detroit Lions players on Day 1

Sharing is caring!

One thing is for certain. Dan Campbell is not your typical NFL head coach.

In fact, there is a much better chance that the new Detroit Lions head coach will tell you exactly how it is rather than trying to keep everything a secret, you know, like the previous regime tried to do.

During a recent interview with Michael Silver, Campbell revealed what he told the Lions players on Day 1 and it is perfection.

New @Lions HC Dan Campbell: "I told (the players), honestly, day one, I said, 'Look, I'm not carrying your toilet paper around. I'm not gonna wipe your butt. You're gonna wipe your own butt. You handle it and I'll treat you like men until you prove otherwise.'" More to come soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 2, 2021