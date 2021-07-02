Dan Campbell divulges what he said to Detroit Lions players on Day 1

by

Sharing is caring!

One thing is for certain. Dan Campbell is not your typical NFL head coach.

In fact, there is a much better chance that the new Detroit Lions head coach will tell you exactly how it is rather than trying to keep everything a secret, you know, like the previous regime tried to do.

During a recent interview with Michael Silver, Campbell revealed what he told the Lions players on Day 1 and it is perfection.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.