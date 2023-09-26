Dan Campbell explains plan for Emmanuel Moseley

In a bid to enhance their pass defense, the Detroit Lions signed cornerback Emmanuel Moseley during the offseason. Moseley was expected to start alongside Cam Sutton this season but faced setbacks in his return to the field. Now, the plan is to ease him back into play, possibly as soon as Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell shared insights into how they intend to reintegrate Moseley into the lineup.

What is the plan for Emmanuel Moseley?

It sounds like that return could happen as soon as Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, although the light practice week could push it to the Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

“That’ll be the plan, is work him in,” head coach Dan Campbell said on Tuesday. “I think more than anything, it’ll probably be by series. Certainly give him a couple in a row to where he gets a good feel. I think probably most of it will be we’ll put a governor on his reps so we’re smart about that as he comes back. Then really from there, it’s really, how does he feel? What’s his body saying? And then it’s just about getting into conditioning, like the rest of the guys have done over time.”

“Certainly (Moseley’s) got to prove he’s worth those reps,” Campbell said. “But I think everybody feels pretty good as he goes out there, he’s going to get his legs back under him quick. But we’ll see where that goes. The good news if it’s not quite there yet, we still have Jerry. And we battle it out. We’re fortunate to have both those guys.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Plotting Moseley's Return

As Emmanuel Moseley prepares to return to the field, the Lions are carefully planning his reintegration. This move not only addresses their pass defense needs but also highlights their depth in the cornerback position with Jerry Jacobs as a viable alternative. The Lions are poised to benefit from Moseley's return as they seek defensive improvement.