Dan Campbell gives injury update on Taylor Decker, David Montgomery

When the Detroit Lions defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, they were without multiple key players, including LT Taylor Decker (ankle) and David Montgomery (thigh). Decker has already missed two weeks of action, and Montgomery has missed one, but head coach Dan Campbell is hoping that both will return to the lineup for the Lions Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

On Tuesday, Campbell told the media that he is feeling good that both Decker and Montgomery will suit up against the Packers. This would obviously be great news for the Lions as the offensive line is already depleted with multiple injuries, and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs could use his wingman against a solid Packers defense.

What is Decker Saying?

“It’s going to hurt, but as long as I can be functional, I can deal with the pain,” Decker told reporters. “I’ve done it plenty of times before. I’m confident I can go out there and help us win, so it’ll be fun being back out there with everybody. The big thing is the days leading up to the game, just make sure it’s feeling as best as it can, and just go out there. You’re going to have the adrenaline pumping and I’m sure it’ll feel even better than it did today.”

What is Montgomery Saying?

“I think if anybody who is a competitor, they would say that they want to go out and play,” Montgomery said. “So, that's where I'm at. Like I said, just taking it day by day.”

“I'm a competitor,” said Montgomery. “I want to play, whether it is Green Bay or, you know, it's high school. I just want to play ball. I want to go out and play with my guys. With what they sacrifice, is the thing that I've sacrificed, as well. So, I definitely want to go out there and play ball.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions secured a victory against the Atlanta Falcons despite missing several key players, including left tackle Taylor Decker and running back David Montgomery. Head coach Dan Campbell is optimistic about Decker and Montgomery returning to the lineup for the Lions' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. This is especially crucial given the injuries already impacting the Lions' offensive line. Both Decker and Montgomery have expressed their strong desire to return to the field, emphasizing their competitive spirit and commitment to helping the team win.

Bottom Line: All Hands on Deck!

The potential return of Taylor Decker and David Montgomery offers a ray of hope for the Detroit Lions as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers. Their presence would be significant in addressing injury-related challenges, especially along the offensive line, and could bolster the Lions' chances of success on Thursday night.