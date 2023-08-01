Dan Campbell explains what kept him believing when the Lions were losing

There's more to leading a football team than game tactics, and Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Campbell was asked what kept him believing in the team during the lean times, during the losses that shook the faith of many. His response was a masterclass in tenacity, vision, and unwavering confidence.

Dan Campbell maintained his belief in his vision, despite the struggles the team was facing. He credited the support and collaboration of key team members such as quarterback Jared Goff and Lions‘ owner, Sheila Ford Hamp, for maintaining the collective morale.

“I know it’s easy to say it, but never, not one time, did I lose faith in what we were doing, where we were going, the vision that we had,” Campbell told Breer. “Man, we talked about this before we even started that year. We felt good about our quarterback and we had a few pieces, but we knew it was going to be a hard road and we knew we were going to need some things to go our way in 2021. Like, things were really going to have to go our way. Otherwise, it was just going to be hard. But as long as we could just stay confident, keep building, keep developing, keep drafting and keeping our guys, we knew it was going to be a hard road, but no, I never lost faith. What makes that easy to say for me is because of working with this guy [Holmes] and having a guy like Goff running your offense. Sheila [Ford Hamp] is your owner. It’s like, I feel good, man. I feel like we’re all in this together. I really do. I don’t feel like anybody’s being isolated, like all right now, you’re out in the boat by yourself. And when you have that, that always leads to confidence.”

His conviction hinged on the fact that the team continued to demonstrate commitment and hard work, displaying an admirable resilience that kept them forging ahead, regardless of the outcome of the previous games.

“I know for me it was, and I think Goff can attest to this: You lose a number of games like we did, and the guys come back in on Wednesday like nothing happened. Like, Man, you’d just assume we won. I mean, guys are back to work. They’re grinding. They’re on the tape. They’re going out to practice competing. We were doing it all the way up to the end of the year. I mean, special teams, we’re doing all these one-on-one drills out there where it’s compete drills, and guys are grinding through it and nobody’s batting an eye. Nobody’s pouting. Nobody’s moping. They just kept going and they believed that the next game was the one. The next game was the one, if we just clean up a couple of things. And towards the end of the year, we started playing better football. We started playing together. I think the fear is always, Well, what happens if guys don’t believe anymore and they don’t put in the work and they don’t really care anymore? And fortunately we built it that way to where we don’t have guys like that, either. Guys are willing to come to work. And it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t sting. But it doesn’t affect the way your approach is and how you come to work.”

Key Points

Despite early challenges, Dan Campbell never lost faith in the team's potential.

A collaborative atmosphere fostered a shared sense of confidence within the Lions.

Campbell observed continued commitment and hard work from the team, bolstering his conviction.

Bottom Line – Dan Campbell is Roaring Through the Challenges

Dan Campbell's resilience in the face of adversity underscores the grit and tenacity it takes to lead a team through tough times. His unwavering faith in the Lions, even amidst a sea of losses, paints a powerful picture of the importance of unity, resilience, and perseverance. If there's a takeaway here, it's that belief can often be the roar that echoes through the silence of defeat, inspiring one to keep pushing forward, no matter the odds.