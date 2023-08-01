Isaiah Buggs chose loyalty over lucrative offers as he committed to another spell with the Detroit Lions. His newfound loyalty, as demonstrated by his acceptance of a two-year, $6 million deal, stems from his deep-seated belief that the Lions are on the brink of ‘something special'. High on camaraderie and a strong team ethic, Buggs is determined to help showcase a revitalized Lions' squad.

Isaiah Buggs says Detroit Lions are brewing ‘something special'

Buggs re-signed with the Lions because he truly believes that something special is brewing.

“It’s just a great place to be, man, surrounded by great players and coaches and everyone in this wonderful building,” Buggs said Tuesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show. “It’s a place where I can call home. It’s a family here. Everyone’s just buying in and we’re going to have something special this year. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“I can’t wait, man, just to be able to put the new Detroit Lions on display and what we working so hard for. I think it’s going to be a good outcome for us,” he said. “We just gotta go in with our heads high and go to work. Outsmart them, be fundamentally sound on everything we do and play Detroit Lions football.”

A Journey to the Motor City

Buggs' journey from his senior high school days to becoming a staple of the Lions' defensive line is nothing short of a fairy tale. At the time, his path seemed uncertain, his future in football was a shot in the dark. Now, he serves not only as a vital cog in the Lions' wheel but also as a guiding veteran for rookie players like Brodric Martin. Buggs' belief in the rookie's potential, backed by his own commitment to bring his A-game and foster a learning environment, presents an optimistic future for the Lions' defense that has struggled in recent times.

“When I was a senior in high school, man, I didn’t envision this, I didn’t think this was going happen for me,” Buggs said. “I went to junior college and I was like, man, don’t nobody come and get guys from junior college, man. And we played on Thursdays. Nobody’s watching us, no TV's, no cameras, so I was like, man, what am I doing this for?”

“Everybody here looks up to me in that room and I gotta be that guy to not only bring it every day but teach every day,” Buggs said. “That’s a veteran presence that’s needed. Brodic is going to be a hell of a player, man. He’s been coming on great, been getting some first-team reps and we need him. A guy like that, we need him. He’s going to be a hell of player. We just gotta get ready to get him going.”

Key Points

Isaiah Buggs commits to Detroit Lions with a two-year, $6 million deal, declining the possibility of free agency.

Buggs voices strong belief in the Lions' potential for the upcoming season.

Buggs emphasizes on his role as a veteran to help groom incoming talents like Brodric Martin.

Bottom Line – From Underdog to Top Dog

Isaiah Buggs' story stands as an inspiration for every aspiring athlete. His determination to stay with the Lions, despite other offers, is a testament to his belief in the team. With the combination of seasoned players like Buggs and promising rookies like Martin, the Detroit Lions could indeed be brewing ‘something special' for the upcoming season. Football fans, especially those in Motor City, have a reason to be excited.