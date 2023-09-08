Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell explains what win over Chiefs means to Detroit Lions

In a thrilling start to the NFL season, the Detroit Lions made a resounding statement by defeating the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, by a score of 21-20. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his thoughts with the media after the game, shedding light on the significance of this impressive win.

What did Dan Campbell say?

While speaking to reporters, Campbell was clearly fired up about the win, but he made it clear that in the big picture, it is just one win. He acknowledged the need to address issues that affected their performance but also expressed readiness for the upcoming challenge against Seattle in 10 days.

“What it means is that's one — that's one,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “It's one, so we got to clean up our issues that hurt us on some stuff today. And be ready for Seattle in 10 days. And that's what it is.”

No Surprises

Was Dan Campbell surprised that his team went into Arrowhead Stadium and knocked out the Champs? Nope.

“I didn’t learn anything,” Campbell said. “I got verification about what I already knew. It already was a resilient team and we added pieces to a resilient team. We’re built to handle some stuff and we did that today.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions clinch a thrilling 21-20 victory against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
  2. Coach Dan Campbell emphasizes that it's just the first step, highlighting the need to address issues and prepare for the next game against Seattle.
  3. The win solidifies the Lions' resilience and capability to overcome challenges, validating Campbell's belief in his team.

Bottom Line – The Start of Something Special

As the Detroit Lions celebrate their thrilling victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's clear that this win represents more than just a single triumph. It symbolizes the beginning of a promising journey for a team that has shown resilience, determination, and the ability to overcome obstacles. Coach Dan Campbell's leadership has played a crucial role in shaping the team's identity, and the future holds exciting possibilities for the Lions as they continue to build on this impressive start.

