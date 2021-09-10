Dan Campbell gives 3 options for how Detroit Lions may replace LT Taylor Decker

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell all but ruled out LT Taylor Decker (hand) for this Sunday’s game vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

In fact, Campbell said it looking like Decker will require surgery and that he could miss multiple weeks of action.

So, with Decker likely out, who will start at left tackle?

Well, Campbell explained that the Lions really have three options.

Slot Matt Nelson in at left tackle. Move Penei Sewell to LT and have Nelson start at RT. Move Halapoulivaati to either LT or RT and let Sewell play the other.

If the Lions were to move Sewell from RT to LT, it will be a position he is familiar with from his college days but Cambell notes that the rookie is also getting pretty comfortable at RT.

From Detroit News:

“Yeah, if that’s where we end up going with it, that’s what he did play in college and it’s something he’s comfortable with,” Campbell said. “But he’s also getting pretty comfortable at right (tackle). It’s that fine balance of who do we think is best to move to the left side versus he’s a rookie, he’s getting better at the right side, let’s keep him there knowing Decker will be back in a little bit.”

Nation, what do you think the Lions should do to replace Decker?