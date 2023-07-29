Dan Campbell gives AMAZING injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson

When news broke earlier in the week that Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the field after suffering what many believed was a serious injury, it really felt like a gut punch. But not long after that practice, reports surfaced that Gardner-Johnson would be just fine, and according to head coach Dan Campbell, that is the case. On Saturday morning, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that Gardner-Johnson is returning to practice today.

While speaking to reporters prior to Saturday's training camp practice, Campbell noted that Gardner-Johnson is returning to practice today, but he would probably be limited to individual drills. Campbell noted that it will be good to get CJGJ back.

“It will be good at any capacity to get him out there,” Campbell said.

Key Points

Gardner-Johnson suffered what reportedly appeared to be a serious injury earlier this week

After that practice it was reported that Gardner-Johnson would be “fine”

On Saturday, Campbell said CJGJ would return to practice today in a limited role

Bottom Line: Lions Dodge Bullett

Injuries are a huge factor for any NFL team, and our Detroit Lions are no exception to the rule. Losing Gardner-Johnson would have been a big blow for the team, and it is great to hear that he is returning to practice. Assuming he can get back to 100% by Week 1, which is expected at this point, Gardner-Johnson will play a huge role in the Lions' secondary throughout the 2023 season. Not only is he a great player, but he is also a vocal leader on the field, and he is exacted to be a difference-maker this coming season.