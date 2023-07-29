Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Dan Campbell gives AMAZING injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson

By W.G. Brady
0
0

When news broke earlier in the week that Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson had to be carted off the field after suffering what many believed was a serious injury, it really felt like a gut punch. But not long after that practice, reports surfaced that Gardner-Johnson would be just fine, and according to head coach Dan Campbell, that is the case. On Saturday morning, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said that Gardner-Johnson is returning to practice today.

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Dan Campbell gives AMAZING injury update on C.J. Gardner-Johnson

While speaking to reporters prior to Saturday's training camp practice, Campbell noted that Gardner-Johnson is returning to practice today, but he would probably be limited to individual drills. Campbell noted that it will be good to get CJGJ back.

“It will be good at any capacity to get him out there,” Campbell said.

Key Points

  • Gardner-Johnson suffered what reportedly appeared to be a serious injury earlier this week
  • After that practice it was reported that Gardner-Johnson would be “fine”
  • On Saturday, Campbell said CJGJ would return to practice today in a limited role

Bottom Line: Lions Dodge Bullett

Injuries are a huge factor for any NFL team, and our Detroit Lions are no exception to the rule. Losing Gardner-Johnson would have been a big blow for the team, and it is great to hear that he is returning to practice. Assuming he can get back to 100% by Week 1, which is expected at this point, Gardner-Johnson will play a huge role in the Lions' secondary throughout the 2023 season. Not only is he a great player, but he is also a vocal leader on the field, and he is exacted to be a difference-maker this coming season.

Previous article
Detroit Lions rookie Brodric Martin is ready to bang heads with Kansas City Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions rookie Brodric Martin is ready to bang heads with Kansas City Chiefs

Prior to him being selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft, you probably had not heard of Brodric Martin. Well, if he has any say in the matter, which he will, you (and the rest of the NFL world) will soon know EXACTLY who he is.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.