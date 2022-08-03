In case you have not heard by now, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell seems to be full of fire 100% of the time, no matter what he happens to be doing.

Because of that, you can bet your bottom dollar that Campbell will get quite a bit of air time when HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ season begins in just a matter of days.

Dan Campbell gives fiery speech in ‘Hard Knocks’ teaser [Video]

On Tuesday, the NFL released a teaser clip for ‘Hard Knocks’ and it featured Dan Campbell giving a fiery speech that left us all wanting to run through a wall!

“What are we? What makes us what we are and what we’re going to be?” Campbell rhetorically asks the room. “I think it’s that right there. It’s Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: we’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder, and we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable.

“Like, to me, it means we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a fucking landfill. Doesn’t matter. And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be, because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to fucking bury you. Let’s go to work, men. It’s about to be fun.”

Check it out as Dan Campbell addresses his players.

For Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions, it’s all about grit.#HardKnocks with the @Lions starts August 9 on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/z8Cawt6Khp — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2022

In case you were wondering, Episode 1 of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ will air on Tuesday, August 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Nation, how fired up are you to watch Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’?

