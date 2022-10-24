On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters, and he had some good news to report regarding wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter. On Sunday, St. Brown took a big hit during the first quarter, and he was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion. It was first noticed by one of the officials that St. Brown was a bit disoriented and he was forced to leave the game to get checked out.

What did Dan Campbell say about Amon-Ra St. Brown’s status?

Dan Campbell gives update on Amon Ra St Brown's Status

When speaking to reporters on Monday, Campbell said that St. Brown has cleared concussion protocol and he anticipates having his top wide receiver this coming Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"He cleared, but he's in protocol just to go through the process of it," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "But I would anticipate us having him this week."



"It's my understanding that he looked a little disoriented certainly," Campbell Continued. "Then go to the tent and you're going to go through the whole process of clearing him. And in the meantime, they look at the video. So when they see the video, plus what they saw there, it's automatically, you're out now."

This is obviously great news for the Lions’ offense as they are clearly a different team when St. Brown is on the field.

The question is, will it be enough to beat the Dolphins?