Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?

Following the Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Cowboys, Crosby hopped on Twitter and blasted Campbell.

“You mean to tell me a coach who’s entire personality is letting you know their caffeine intake and using a million words to say nothing coherent ain’t it… especially when you have one of the best OLs at your disposal.” Featured Videos

Crosby is clearly not a fan of Campbell and it seems like he is going to take every chance he can get to rip him and the Lions organization as a whole.

What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?

Back in July, Tyrell Crosby told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he would not want to play for the Detroit Lions organization because they treat their players poorly.

“I wouldn’t want to play for that organization, just knowing what I know now and just how poorly they treat their players,” Crosby said. “That’s what kind of sucks, just because I’ve met so many wonderful people online who are Lions fans who have just been so supportive.” Via Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

