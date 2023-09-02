Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell has amusing strategy to stop Patrick Mahomes

Dan Campbell spoke to the media on Friday and he had an interesting strategy to stop Patrick Mahomes.

Dan Campbell talks about how to stop Patrick Mahomes

With the NFL regular season about to get underway, all eyes are on the blockbuster Thursday Night Football kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions. As the Super Bowl Champions and the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes, gear up, the underdog Lions are faced with the monumental task of curtailing Mahomes' explosive plays. In response to the pressing question of “how?”, Lions' head coach, Dan Campbell, provided a candid, almost amusing strategy.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell talks about how to stop Patrick MahomesWhat Did Dan Campbell Say About Stopping Mahomes?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – The Lion's Den Awaits Mahomes
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Shane Zylstra Jameson Williams Julian Okwara Detroit Lions may not take advantage

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Stopping Mahomes?

Here is what Campbell said to the media on Friday about stopping Mahomes:

“Make him go backwards and never turn around where he can throw back that way,” Campbell said. “That would be about the best way to sum it up. Yeah, look, this guy is – he’s tough. That’s the easy answer to all this. He is a highly competitive, highly instinctive aware player and it all – he is the engine in this offense, everything runs through him, he makes it go.”

Read More

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson says NFL referee gave him a play to try

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Lions down 1 player as the prep for Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions Depth Chart: Week 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will inaugurate the NFL's regular season on September 7.
  2. Lions' coach, Dan Campbell, shares a straightforward strategy to counter MVP Patrick Mahomes: Make him backtrack.
  3. Campbell relies on the Lions' defensive line to challenge the Chiefs, especially given their two new tackles.
mahomes-super-bowl

Bottom Line – The Lion's Den Awaits Mahomes

When the Chiefs and Lions lock horns this coming Thursday, it'll be a tantalizing mix of strategy and individual brilliance. While the Lions may be perceived as the underdogs, you can bet their defense will do whatever they can to slow down the best quarterback on the planet and the Chiefs offense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?