Dan Campbell has message for Metallica [Video]

In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is a huge Metallica fan. So, when it was announced that the heavy metal band will be coming to Ford Field in 2023, you can bet he was pretty fired up. According to Ford Field, the band will be bringing its tour to Detroit on November 10, 11, and 12 of 2023. On Friday, Ford Field released a video message from Campbell, intended for one of his favorite bands.

This week's hottest stories 7 Michigan State players charged fo... Please enable JavaScript

What message does Dan Campbell have for Metallica?

Earlier today, Ford Field released the following video from Campbell.

Back in August, Campbell referenced his favorite band while speaking to his players. (Via MLive)

“Last thing I’m going to say — and I’m keeping this brief — the last thing I’m going to say is this: There is no light at the end of the tunnel. There is no light. There’s a song Metallica has, ‘No Leaf Clover,’ and it says man, when it comes to the soothing light at the end of your tunnel, it’s just a freight train coming your way. If you see a (expletive) light, it’s just a freight train. Just put your head down and go to work. It’s about to be fun, man. It’s about to be fun.”

Nation, will you be going to one or more of these concerts?