The Detroit Lions, under the sturdy leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, are roaring with ambition as they launch their training camp. Following a commendable 9-8 record in 2022, narrowly missing out on the playoffs, the team is now charged up to secure a spot in the 2023 run. However, Campbell emphasizes that the team's goal isn't merely to edge into the playoffs – they aim to make a significant impact once they're there.

Dan Campbell: ‘It's not just about limping into the playoffs'

The Lions are currently the favorites to bag the NFC North title, potentially hosting a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season. However, in Campbell's playbook, clinching the division and gaining a playoff spot is just the beginning – the real game starts after that.

“We want a team that is ready to battle when we get into the tournament,” Campbell said to the crew on Fox 2 Sports Works. “It’s not just about limping into the playoffs, man. We want a team that can battle once you get into the tournament. That’s what all this is about.”

Be sure to be with us tonight at 11PM. Our @lions Training Camp Special slides in for The Works this week. Hosted by @DanMillerFox2 who will be joined by @HammerFox2, @bobwojnowski & @burchie_kid. Here's a little of what you will hear from head coach Dan Campbell. pic.twitter.com/A800yDfS6m — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) July 23, 2023

Key Points

The Detroit Lions are focused on making a significant playoff run in 2023.

Coach Dan Campbell emphasizes readiness and fighting spirit as their main strategy.

The Lions are currently favored to win the NFC North.

The team's goal is not merely playoff participation, but a strong performance and impact therein.

Bottom Line – Not Just Surviving, But Thriving

The Detroit Lions are not settling for mere survival. Under Campbell's tutelage, the Lions are ready to pounce and take control of their destiny. Their eyes are set not just on the playoff berth, but on making a substantial impact once they're there. With this rejuvenated mindset, the Lions could truly roar their way past the postseason threshold and into the annals of NFL history. As the old saying goes, “It's not the size of the lion in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the lion,” and it seems the Lions are ready for the battle.