Dan Campbell Discusses Detroit Lions Depth

The Detroit Lions, armed with a commanding offense last season, faced the bitter taste of missed opportunities due to a rocky start and defensive deficiencies. However, things seem to be taking a turn with strategic acquisitions across the board. With talents like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, and Aidan Hutchinson, the defense's depth has been palpable throughout their camp sessions. Dan Campbell, the Lions' head coach, reflects on the team's progress, emphasizing the importance of depth.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

When asked about the importance of depth, Campbell noted that the Lions are much further along than they were two years ago.

“It’s never going to be perfect, but we’re so much further along than we were two years ago,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “Some of the things (in the preseason loss to Jacksonville_ the other day, you look at something, and in the moment, you’re like, ‘God.’ But you realize it’s one person here, and it makes it all look awful. Then the next play, it’s someone else. So yeah, it’s bad. But it wasn’t as bad as it felt the other night.”

“Depth is what gets you through those rough spots, when you get those injuries,” Campbell continued. “We know it’s a long season, and so to have quality depth in certain areas — really you’d love to have it in all (areas), but in certain areas, it gives you flexibility, gives you guys that you feel like you’re not going to lose anything if something happens to them. The obvious here is D-end, OLB, we got some good depth. Inside linebacker, we got some good depth.

“I mean those two spots, the safety/nickel, man, we got some versatility and depth. And because of that, that’s where you draw from if something goes down in other areas. We can maneuver and push certain guys into certain positions or spots that help us. And so that makes our depth look better.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Always Looking for Depth

Dan Campbell is 100% correct. The Detroit Lions roster is light years ahead of when he and Brad Holmes took over in 2021. With that being said, both Campbell and Holmes have made it clear that they will leave no stone unturned when it comes to looking for players who will fit their roster. No matter how formidable the Lions roster becomes, the work will never be done.