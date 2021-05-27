Dan Campbell ‘pauses and sighs’ before answering question about rookie OT Penei Sewell [Video]

On Thursday, prior to Day 2 of OTAs, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media, and not surprisingly, he was asked about how rookie OT Penei Sewell has looked in the early going.

Campbell, who has almost exclusively said great things when asked about any player on the roster, paused and then sighed before saying, “He looks like a rookie.” He also said that Sewell has already shown improvement since his first practice.

Campbell told the media that Sewell is a big man but he looks much smaller when standing next to Lions LT Taylor Decker.

Here is the video of Campbell’s comments, which begin at the 12:34 mark. Does this concern you even a little bit? It should not!

