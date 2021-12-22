Dan Campbell reveals Detroit Lions COVID-19 contingency plan for coaching staff

With COVID-19 running rampant throughout the NFL, teams have to be prepared for the worst, including having a plan for what they will do if their head coach ends up in COVID protocol.

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he revealed the COVID-19 contingency plan for his coaching staff.

From LionsWire:

“We’ve got pretty much everything set up as to who is next in line,” Campbell said. “Certainly, (Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs) Duce (Staley) would take my role over if it was me. Play-calling, (Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn) A-Lynn would handle it and defensively (Senior Defensive Assistant) Coach (Dom) Capers would and so on.

And hopefully, if you get into the third level of that, then we’ve got plans for that, too. My assistant (Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration) Kevin Anderson is ready to call the whole game if needed to. That happened last year, but yeah, we’re prepared if it comes to that.”

“We’re trying to be as smart as possible. We still congregate, but we’re trying to be mindful, staying away from each other. We’re still masking up even though technically it’s not required because we’re all vaccinated and boostered.”

Let’s hope it does not come to that but if it does, the Lions are prepared.