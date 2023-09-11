Dan Campbell reveals why Detroit Lions liked Jahmyr Gibbs over Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft

Dan Campbell reveals why Detroit Lions liked Jahmyr Gibbs over Bijan Robinson

On draft day, the Detroit Lions faced a pivotal decision in choosing between Jahmyr Gibbs and another top-tier running back prospect, Bijan Robinson. The Lions, however, opted to trade down, relinquishing the sixth overall pick and a third-round selection to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for picks No. 12, 34, and 168. With the 12th pick, they selected Gibbs, while the Atlanta Falcons had already snagged Robinson at No. 8. During a recent interview, Lions head coach Dan Campbell explained why they preferred Gibbs over Robinson.

Campbell shed light on this decision, stating, “Certainly, liked both of those guys. We liked Bijan, too, but we just really felt like with where we were at, we’ve got D. Mo [Montgomery] here and we just felt like with Gibbs, he fit what we needed perfectly.” Campbell emphasized the rarity of finding a player who could excel both in running and passing situations as a halfback. Gibbs' versatility and potential to become a dynamic force on the offensive side of the ball made him an irresistible choice.

“And I just think it’s rare to have a guy that you really feel like in due time can be dynamic in the run and the pass game as a halfback. I just think there’s so much versatility with him, so between that, he fits what we do perfectly, and he has that potential to be dynamic in both areas of the offensive side of the football. It was just too good to turn down.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs shines in his NFL debut, displaying versatility and playmaking ability. The Lions faced a draft day dilemma choosing between Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. Coach Dan Campbell highlights Gibbs' unique potential and versatility as the deciding factor.

Bottom Line – A Bold Choice Pays Off

As Jahmyr Gibbs continues to develop and showcase his skills, the Lions' choice to draft him appears increasingly wise. His potential to be a game-changer on the field could be a pivotal factor in the team's future success, making this selection a move that could pay substantial dividends.