Dan Campbell reveals why Detroit Lions signed Zach Ertz

In a tactical move aimed at strengthening their roster for the upcoming battle against the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions have signed veteran tight end Zach Ertz. With injuries to tight ends James Mitchell and Brock Wright, the Lions' decision to bring in Ertz reflects their commitment to leave no stone unturned in their quest for success. The 33-year-old Ertz, initially joining the practice squad, could potentially be elevated to the active roster, leveraging the postseason rule that allows unlimited elevations.

Assessing Ertz's Fit with Lions' Strategy

Head coach Dan Campbell, in his interview on 97.1 The Ticket, emphasized that Ertz's long history of quality football was a significant factor in his signing. While acknowledging Ertz's Super Bowl experience, Campbell clarified that it wasn't the primary consideration. Instead, the focus is on how Ertz's skills align with the Lions' strategies for the NFC Championship game.

“He's played a lot of football. And there's things that he does well. It's just a matter of we we wanted to get him here to see if it's something that we can use in this game,” said Campbell. “Do we carry these three tight ends, he being one of them, or not? There's no guarantee that he goes right now. It's just a matter of, as we start to really look at San Francisco, what do we think our best matchups are and can we use him?”

Campbell's nuanced approach in selecting Ertz underlines the Lions' meticulous preparation and adaptability in the face of challenges, particularly when considering their run game and blocking schemes.

“I don't think that's something that was the first thing we thought of,” Campbell noted, discussing Ertz's vast experience. “But now, look, being in playoff games, being in big environments, that never hurts. But no, it's more about the fact he's played really good football for a long time. And there's things he does well.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Detroit Lions sign veteran TE Zach Ertz amid injuries to other tight ends. Ertz's extensive NFL experience, not just Super Bowl exposure, influenced the decision. Lions focus on optimizing matchups against the 49ers in NFC Championship.

The Bottom Line – Calculated Decision in Critical Times

The acquisition of Zach Ertz by the Detroit Lions is more than just adding a name; it's a calculated decision by Dan Campbell and the coaching staff to reinforce the team in critical areas. Ertz's experience and skill set provide the Lions with additional options and versatility against a formidable 49ers team. As Campbell puts it, while Ertz's playoff and big-game experience is a valuable asset, it's his consistent performance over the years and the potential matchups he creates that make him an essential addition to the Lions' arsenal. This strategic signing reflects the Lions' focused determination and readiness to compete at the highest level in the NFC Championship.