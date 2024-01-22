Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions S Brian Branch has warning for San Francisco 49ers

On the cusp of one of their most significant games in recent history, the Detroit Lions exhibit a blend of youthful exuberance and steadfast confidence. The NFC Championship game against the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, which will take place next Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, stands not just as a hurdle but as a testament to Detroit's redefined identity.

What did Brian Branch Say?

Brian Branch knows the 49ers are a good team but he believes the Lions also have a good team.

“San Fran is a really good team but I feel like, shoot, we're a really good team too,” Brian Branch told reporters. “If we're clicking there's gonna be a rude awakening.”

Branch admitted that he almost feels spoiled to be heading to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie.

“It means a lot. Shoot, for it to be my first year, I guess I'm spoiled in a way. But I feel like I'm blessed,” said Branch. “We put in a lot of hard work in the offseason, we went through a lot of ups and downs, but we stayed with each other and just kept it pushing.” 

The Bottom Line: Detroit's Date with Destiny

As the Detroit Lions gear up for a monumental showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, the stakes couldn't be higher. Brian Branch's words mirror a team brimming with talent and tenacity, ready to overturn expectations. This NFC Championship game is more than just a battle for a Super Bowl berth; it's a litmus test for Detroit's newfound prowess. The Lions' journey, marked by unity and perseverance, positions them not just as contenders but as potential harbingers of a ‘rude awakening' for the NFL elite. The Lions, once underdogs, now stride onto the field with a swagger born of hard-earned confidence and a clear vision of their potential greatness.

