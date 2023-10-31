Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions accomplished their goal during 26-14 win over Raiders

What a difference a week can make. Last week, the Detroit Lions looked like the Lions of old during an embarrassing 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Just one week later, the Lions once again looked like a contender during their 26-14 Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he said the Lions accomplished their goal during their win over the Raiders. That goal? Getting their identity back.

Lions Get Their Identity Back

Campbell has always been clear about how it is all about focusing on what the Lions can do as a team rather than worrying too much about their opponent.

“I told the team the most important thing about this game was us getting our identity back, and that was what all the work that we put in this week was about,” Campbell said. “The whole focus was about getting back to what we do and that was the most important thing and that really showed through today. Was it perfect? It wasn’t perfect but ultimately we got what I wanted to get out of it and you come away with a win.”

A Dominating Performance

Though the scoreboard only read 26-14 at the conclusion of Monday night's game, the Detroit Lions absolutely dominated the Raiders at Ford Field. The Lions finished with 486 yards of offense, while the Raiders only managed 157 total yards.

At 6-2, the Lions are off to a great start as they sit comfortably alone in first place in the NFC North entering their bye. They lead the Minnesota Vikings (who just lost Kirk Cousins for the season) by two games in the division and have the second-best record in the NFC behind only the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1). With the win, the Lions also kept pace with the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, who are also in the run for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

“It’s a good spot to be in,” Campbell said. “Wins are hard to come by in this league and anything is up for grabs in the NFC right now, and our focus right now is our own division, so we get another win, and we help our own cause. And then now we got a chance to heal up, we’re going to get some guys back after the bye that are important to us, important pieces.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions' impressive turnaround from a humiliating loss to the Baltimore Ravens to a convincing victory over the Las Vegas Raiders highlighted their resilience and commitment to regaining their identity. Head Coach Dan Campbell's emphasis on recapturing the team's identity and working collectively was reflected in the Lions' performance, which included 486 yards of offense and a formidable defense that limited the Raiders to just 157 total yards. With a 6-2 record, the Lions now lead the NFC North and are well-positioned for a successful season, aided by the forthcoming return of important injured players after their bye week. This win signifies a significant step in their quest for success in the NFC North.

Bottom Line: The Future is Bright

The Lions have shifted their fortunes with a goal achieved, a bright 6-2 record, and crucial players set to return after their bye week, providing an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the season.

Up next for the Lions is a Week 10 matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.