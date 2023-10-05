Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions ‘have some wrinkles up our sleeve‘

The Detroit Lions, under the guidance of Dan Campbell, are considering adding a unique offensive play to their arsenal. Known as the ‘Tush Push' in Philadelphia, it involves a collective push of the quarterback to gain a crucial yard. While it has worked wonders for the Eagles, the Lions are cautiously contemplating its use, mindful of the differences between their quarterback, Jared Goff, and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts.

What is the Tush Push?

The Philadelphia Eagles have made waves with a distinctive offensive play known as the ‘Tush Push' or ‘Brotherly Shove.' It involves a collective push to move the quarterback forward when only a yard is needed. This play has been highly effective for the Eagles, thanks to their robust offensive line and the remarkable strength of their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

On the other hand, the Lions, armed with their own elite offensive line, are considering implementing the Tush Push. However, Coach Dan Campbell is wary of the risks involved, especially for their quarterback, Jared Goff, whose physique differs from Hurts.

“We have thought about it,” Dan Campbell said Wednesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’ve talked about doing it, we could do it. I just don’t want to break Jared Goff. There’s a time to do it, but I also don’t want to put him in a suitcase and fold him backwards and crack him in half and he’s sitting between two tight ends, a halfback, their defensive line and linebackers. But when needed, we can do it, we have it and we’ve talked about it. We’ll have some wrinkles up our sleeve as the season goes on here.”

Goff, though open to the idea, acknowledges the challenge of executing the play effectively.

“They’re pretty dang good at it there in Philly,” he said. “Everyone knows it’s the quarterback being strong, but up front they get so low and they’re able to dive under everybody and he’s able to fall forward. They’re really good at it, but yeah, if we have to use it, it’ll be fine. I feel like I can get a yard if I have to.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – The Calculated Approach

Sure, the “Tush Push” has shown some sparks of brilliance over in Philadelphia, but it sounds like Dan Campbell is being cautious. The Lions have Jared Goff behind center, not Jalen Hurts, and that makes all the difference. While Campbell is considering this unconventional play, the Lions are keeping a watchful eye on Goff's well-being. With that being said, I would not rule out ANYTHING when Campbell is making decisions!