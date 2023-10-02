Dan Campbell announces when Emmanuel Moseley will make debut with Lions

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a significant boost in their cornerback position. On Monday, Dan Campbell revealed that Emmanuel Moseley, a free agent signing, is poised to make his long-awaited debut for the Lions in the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers.

Campbell expressed his anticipation, stating, “He’s certainly somebody that we feel like, ‘Alright, let’s get a look at (him) this week.’” While Jerry Jacobs will continue to play a substantial role, the plan is to gradually ease Moseley into the lineup.

Why it Matters for Emmanuel Moseley

Emmanuel Moseley's journey to this point has been marked by challenges. He signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Lions during the offseason but faced uncertainty due to a torn ACL last September. Although his recovery initially progressed well, it encountered setbacks, which ultimately placed him on the PUP list to start the 2023 season.

Coach Campbell is optimistic about Moseley's return, believing it will strengthen the team's defense, stating, “It makes us better. We believe it’ll make us better.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Emmanuel Moseley is set to make his Lions debut in the game against the Carolina Panthers. Coach Campbell anticipates his return and plans to integrate him into the lineup gradually. Moseley's journey to recovery has been challenging but promises to enhance the Lions' defense.

Bottom Line – A Defensive Upgrade

As Emmanuel Moseley prepares to step back onto the field, the Detroit Lions and their fans are hopeful that his presence will make a notable difference in the team's performance, especially on the defensive front.