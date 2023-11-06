Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell says NFL team was trying to poach Detroit Lions linebacker

Last week, the Detroit Lions made an interesting roster decision when they signed linebacker Trevor Nowaske from the practice squad. Nowaske, an undrafted rookie, had spent the initial two months of the season on the practice squad. On Monday, while speaking to reporters, head coach Dan Campbell revealed why the Lions felt the need to sign Nowaske to their practice squad.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

On Monday, Coach Dan Campbell provided insight into the team's rationale behind this roster shuffle.

“He was being poached potentially,” Campbell told reporters. “We didn’t want to lose him, and we felt like we had the flexibility to make that move. We feel like we’re going to need him before it’s all said and done. We like where he’s going. He’s another young guy that we’ve got on this roster that’s developing and growing. That’s a good room right now. All seven of those guys, counting him, it’s an outstanding room. Between what they’re able to do defensively, and special teams, too. We rely on them for a lot. So, yeah, he was a guy we didn’t want to lose.”

  1. Detroit Lions signed linebacker Trevor Nowaske from the practice squad, replacing running back Devine Ozigbo.
  2. Head coach Dan Campbell clarified that the move was made to prevent Nowaske from being poached by another team.
  3. The Lions see potential in Nowaske's development and consider him a valuable asset to their linebacker group.
Bottom Line – Not So Fast!

When the Lions announced that they had signed Nowaske from the practice squad, it was a bit curious. Now, we know exactly why the Lions made the move as they suspected another NFL team was going to poach the young linebacker from their practice squad. The move also proves exactly how they feel about Nowaske, which is a great sign for him.

