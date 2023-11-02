Detroit Lions waive Devin Ozigbo, sign Trevor Nowaske to Active roster

Detroit Lions waive Devin Ozigbo, sign local talent to Active roster

The Detroit Lions player may be on their bye week, but that does not mean Brad Holmes and the front office are not working as hard as ever to solidify their roster. On Thursday, the Lions announced that they have waived RB Devine Ozigbo and signed LB Trevor Nowaske to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad.

Who is Trevor Nowaske?

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions began signing their class of undrafted rookie free agents. One of those undrafted rookies to sign with the Lions was former Saginaw Valley State linebacker, Trevor Nowaske. Before joining SVSU, Nowaske distinguished himself as a standout athlete at Salem High School in Canton, MI. Throughout his tenure, he achieved the remarkable feat of earning three First Team All-Conference honors.

Trevor Nowaske like to play violent

During an interview with NFLDraftDiamonds.com, Nowaske talked about himself as a player.

“I would say the number one thing that sets me apart from other linebackers is my film study. My ability to watch and process film throughout the week scouting our opponent has helped me be the most prepared I can be on game day. When we get out on the field, I can dissect formations and have a good idea of what the offense is running before the ball is snapped.”

“The keys to success on the football field are hard work, preparation, and mindset. Having a high motor and work ethic are two things I pride myself on during games and have helped me gain success on the field over the past few years. I also prepare and visualize myself making plays throughout the week before the game, so I am already prepared for the challenges that come on game day.”

“I bring a violent, yet under control level of energy on game days. I understand that football is a violent sport, but also understand that you need to be able to harness that physicality in ways that help you make plays, so I make sure that before a game, I mentally focus on the task at hand, and make sure to not let my emotions get the best of me.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: A Local Kid Gets His Shot

