Dan Campbell unveils hats he had made for his coaches [Video]

Ever since the moment that Dan Campbell was hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions, he has made it extremely clear that this team was going to have a blue-collar work ethic and that having “Grit” was not going to be optional.

The NFL recently released a clip from the upcoming HBO docuseries “Hard Knocks” and it featured Campbell giving an epic speech.

“What are we? What makes us what we are and what we’re going to be?” Campbell rhetorically asks the room. “I think it’s that right there. It’s Grit. And what does it mean? In a nutshell, I think it means this: we’ll go a little bit longer. We’ll push a little harder, and we’ll think a little deeper and a little sharper. It means we’re unbreakable.

“Like, to me, it means we’ll play you anywhere. We’ll play you on grass. We’ll play you on turf. We’ll go to a fucking landfill. Doesn’t matter. And that’s what we got to be. That’s who we have to be, because we’ll tread water as long as it takes to fucking bury you. Let’s go to work, men. It’s about to be fun.”

Dan Campbell unveils hats he had made for his coaches

On Saturday, just prior to the Detroit Lions holding their Family Fest at Ford Field, Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he unveiled the special hats he had made for all of his coaches.

As you can see in the photo below, the hat, which is black, features the word “GRIT” in all bold, Honolulu blue letters.

Check it out.

Dan Campbell said he had these hats made for his coaches this spring: Grit pic.twitter.com/PhvRZsllSN — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 6, 2022

