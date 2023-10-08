Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams’ first game back with Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams' first game back with Detroit Lions: Jamo did very little in his season debut, but Campbell is not discouraged.

Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams' first game back with Detroit Lions

Sometimes the most anticipated returns don't go as smoothly as fans hope. Jameson Williams, who made his long-awaited comeback from suspension, experienced just that in his first game back with the Detroit Lions. His performance left much to be desired by many fans and experts, but head coach Dan Campbell is satisfied with what he saw from Jamo.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams' first game back with Detroit LionsWhat did Jameson Williams do?What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Satisfied Head Coach
Dan Campbell praises Detroit Lions defense Dan Campbell gives first thoughts on the Green Bay Packers Dan Campbell weighs in on Jameson Williams

What did Jameson Williams do?

Jameson Williams' return to the field was met with a mix of excitement and uncertainty. The wide receiver had shown immense promise but had also struggled with dropped passes during his time in Allen Park. Unfortunately, those drop issues resurfaced in his comeback game. On the very first pass thrown his way, Williams had a clear opportunity but couldn't secure the catch, missing out on significant yardage.

Throughout the game, he managed to make two catches, but they were both behind the line of scrimmage, resulting in minimal yardage gains. The final stat line for Williams read: two catches for 2 yards on three targets.

Read More

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff talks about ‘getting after’ teams they should handle

Detroit Lions Locker Room Celebration Is Lit Following 42-24 win over Panthers [Video]

Dan Campbell explains how Jerry Jacobs baited Bryce Young into throwing interception

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?

Following the game, Campbell remained optimistic despite the challenges Williams faced in his comeback game. Campbell acknowledged the importance of easing him back into the game and expressed his intent to gradually increase Williams' involvement in future games.

“Look, for me, I came into this game — I think I said this — this is his first one back, and really last week was his first practice since he was out of the building, so man, I just wanted to get him back on the grass,” Campbell said. “Get him lined up, get him some runs, we gave him a couple opportunities in the pass game and now we just grow from there. So this is all I expected. Let’s just get him acclimated back in, and he’ll get a few more plays next week and we’ll just continue to let him grow.”

Jameson Williams talks

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jameson Williams' comeback game saw early challenges, including dropped passes.
  2. His return was met with realistic expectations due to previous setbacks.
  3. Head coach Dan Campbell remains optimistic about Williams' future contributions.

Bottom Line – A Satisfied Head Coach

While Jameson Williams faced early challenges in his comeback, the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell remain hopeful about his contributions in future games. As Williams continues to acclimate, his versatility and determination could become valuable assets for the team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?