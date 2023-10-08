Tom Pelissero reports Jameson Williams expected snap count vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions did not expect to have WR Jameson Williams back until Week 7, but after the NFL decided to amend the length of suspensions in regards to their gambling policy, Williams' suspension was reduced to four games. The Lions have officially activated Williams for their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, but as expected, his snap count will be limited.

What did Tom Pelissero report about Jameson Williams?

Earlier this morning, Pelissero reported that Williams is expected to play a limited role (maybe around 20 snaps) against the Panthers. This does not come as any surprise whatsoever as head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week that the plan is to bring Jamo along slowly.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Earlier in the week, Campbell spoke about the plan/expectations for Jameson Williams.

“Honestly, for me, it’s dependability. Reliability, dependability, getting lined up, knowing where you’re supposed to be,” Campbell said. “We’re gonna get the depth out of you, and we can count on you to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, and that’s it.

“I’m not looking yards, I’m not looking for explosives, I’m not looking for touchdowns,” he added. “Man, just be a reliable receiver like any of those guys in the room. That’s it, and to me, that’s a good year, because we’re about winning. It’s not about one player, and that’ll help us win.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Surprising Return for Jameson Williams: The Detroit Lions received an unexpected boost with the return of wide receiver Jameson Williams for their Week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Originally slated to return in Week 7, Williams' suspension was shortened due to changes in the NFL's gambling policy, allowing him to make an earlier comeback. Limited Snap Count: According to a report by Tom Pelissero, Jameson Williams is expected to have a restricted role in the game, with his snap count likely limited to around 20 plays against the Panthers. Coach Campbell's Expectations: Coach Campbell emphasized the importance of dependability and reliability for Jameson Williams in his return. Rather than focusing on individual statistics like yards or touchdowns, the primary goal is for Williams to become a dependable receiver who can consistently execute his assignments and contribute to the team's overall success.

Bottom Line: Taking it Slow

The Detroit Lions getting Jameson Williams back for Week 5 marks a surprising turn of events, thanks to a shortened suspension. However, fans should not expect Williams to play a major role immediately. With a limited snap count, the Lions are taking a cautious approach to reintegrating him into the lineup. Dan Campbell's emphasis on dependability underscores the team's commitment to winning as a collective effort, highlighting the significance of Williams' reliability in the weeks to come.