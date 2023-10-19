Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell weighs in on Jared Goff MVP chatter

Jared Goff is making waves, putting himself firmly in the NFL MVP conversation with his outstanding performance during the Detroit Lions‘ impressive 5-1 start to the season. His latest gem was the victory against the formidable Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Goff's stat line speaks volumes: 353 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an impressive 30 out of 44 completions. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his thoughts on the Goff MVP chatter.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell, when questioned about Goff's MVP prospects, responded with the measured wisdom of a seasoned leader.

“He’s making the throws that are there, he’s seeing the field and he’s exactly what we need and he’s doing exactly what we’re asking him to do,” Campbell said. “I’ve said this before, he is an evolving quarterback, he’s developing, he’s been developing and he just keeps getting a little bit better, a little bit better, and that’s a credit to him. That’s a credit to coaches, but it’s a credit to him. He’s somebody that does believe he’s always got more to give, and he’s growing.”

“There’s been consistency in his play and there’s been growth. And he’s in a good place right now,” Campbell said. “His confidence is sky high and we’ve got to keep it there, we’ve got to keep him there. And that's really on all of us, the players, the coaches, everything. But we’re in a good spot.”

Jared Goff: By The Numbers

Through Week 6, Goff is in the Top 5 in four major categories:

  • Passing Yards: 1,618 (No. 5 in NFL)
  • Completion Percentage: 69.5% (No. 5 in NFL)
  • Touchdowns 11: (No. 5 in NFL)
  • Passer Rating: 105.1 (No. 3 in NFL)

Why it Matters

Campbell emphasized that Goff is not only performing consistently but also evolving as a player. His confidence is soaring, and the Lions aim to keep him in that optimal state. This shared responsibility extends to players and coaching staff alike, highlighting the unity and teamwork that has become the hallmark of the Lions this season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jared Goff's stellar performance has thrust him into MVP talks.
  2. Dan Campbell acknowledges Goff's exceptional level of play.
  3. Goff's impressive stats and growth are pivotal to the Detroit Lions' success.

Bottom Line – Goff's MVP Quest Continues

As the Detroit Lions continue their impressive start to the season, the spotlight is firmly on Jared Goff and his MVP journey. With a coach's endorsement and stats to back it up, Goff's case keeps getting stronger. Whether or not he clinches the MVP title remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: he's on a remarkable trajectory, and the Lions are riding high on his wave of success. With that being said, you can bet Goff would trade any MVP chatter for wins in a heartbeat.

