ONE MORE TO GO!!!

Detroit Tigers’ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera now needs just one more home run to reach 500 for his career as he put No. 499 in the seats at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Here is Miggy’s 499th career home run as called by Tigers radio play-by-play man, Dan Dickerson.

Number 499 for Miguel Cabrera with Dan Dickerson on the call. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/tjhcRr0dZu — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) August 12, 2021