Dan Dickerson Has Perfect Call For Miguel Cabrera’s Perfect Ending [Video]

Dan Dickerson Has Perfect Call For Miguel Cabrera's Perfect Ending

On Sunday afternoon, the great Miguel Cabrera suited up in his Detroit Tigers uniform for the final time, and the baseball gods gave us quite the treat. After an emotional day, which saw Cabrera go 0-for-3 before drawing a base on balls in his final at-bat, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch decided to put Miggy at first base for the top of the eighth inning. It was an emotional moment to see Cabrera standing in HIS position for the first time since 2021, but that was not the best part about it.

The Ball Will Always Find You

By now, you have probably seen the video of what happened next a hundred times, but watching it play out with the voice of Dan Dickerson in the background just makes it absolute perfection. Take a listen as Dickerson makes the perfect call for a perfect ending to Miguel Cabrera's amazing, Hall of Fame career.

