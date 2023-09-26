Dan Miller’s Best Calls from Detroit Lions 20-6 win over Atlanta Falcons [Video]

Dan Miller's Best Calls from Detroit Lions 20-6 win over Atlanta Falcons

The Detroit Lions‘ AMAZING video production team is back with a treat for fans, showcasing the best radio calls from their recent triumph, with the dynamic duo of Dan Miller and Lomas Brown delivering electrifying commentary during pivotal moments of the game. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the broadcast and everyone's raw emotions in response to the game-changing plays.

Dan Miller Does His Thing!

In this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the spotlight falls on numerous defensive gems, as the Lions racked up a plethora of sacks while not allowing the Falcons to score a single TD.

The Big Picture: Reliving the Excitement

The Detroit Lions' radio commentary is more than just a play-by-play; it's a window into the intense emotions and reactions of both announcers and fans during game-changing moments. It's a unique way for fans to relive the thrill of victory.

The radio calls by Dan Miller and Lomas Brown capture the essence of the Lions' games, making fans feel like they're right in the heart of the action. It's not just commentary; it's an unforgettable experience that adds another layer of excitement to every Lions' victory.