D’Andre Swift addresses rumor that he is being investigated for murder [Video]

D’Andre Swift addresses rumors:

Following Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Swift spoke to the media and he made it clear that he is not under any police investigation to his knowledge. He added that he is not worried about it and did not want to address the internet rumors.

D’Andre Swift said he is not under any police investigation to his knowledge, said he’s not worried about and didn’t want to otherwise address internet rumors — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 12, 2021

From Earlier in the Week:

In case you have not heard, a rumor surfaced earlier today that Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift is being investigated for a murder that took place two months ago.

That rumor, which is reportedly false, originated on Reddit and somehow made its way onto Twitter.

Now, the Philadelphia Police Department has released a statement in regards to the online posting of an image containing law enforcement sensitive information.

Here is the full statement from the PPD:

PPD statement on the online posting of an image containing law enforcement sensitive information: pic.twitter.com/OdeG2XFJEd — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 9, 2021

