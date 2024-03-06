Darious Williams seems like the perfect fit for Detroit Lions

Search

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions sign Darious Williams

The free agency period is a pivotal time for NFL teams to address their roster needs, and the Detroit Lions are no exception. As they eye a potential Super Bowl run in the coming season, filling the gap at the cornerback position emerges as a critical task. An intriguing development unfolded on Tuesday when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the release of cornerback Darious Williams, a player whose recent performance and connections could make him an invaluable asset for the Lions.

Darious Williams: A Solid Defender

Williams, who found his stride as a starting cornerback for the Jaguars, showcased his skills impressively in the 2023 season. Recording four interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and earning a Pro Football Focus (PFF) coverage grade of 85.3, Williams had the best year of his NFL career to date in terms of coverage. Despite these achievements, the Jaguars opted to release him as part of their cost-cutting measures, making Williams an available talent in the free agency pool.

Darious Williams

Connections to the Lions

Williams’ ties to the Detroit Lions could play a significant role in a potential signing. The newly appointed Lions DBs coach, Deshea Townsend, previously worked closely with Williams, fostering a productive partnership during their time together. This existing relationship could facilitate Williams’ integration into the Lions’ defensive scheme, leveraging his strengths to bolster their secondary.

Furthermore, Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew, who previously served as the Rams’ director of pro personnel, was instrumental in Williams’ career development. Agnew’s familiarity with Williams, from claiming him off waivers in 2018 to witnessing his growth into a key component of the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2021, underscores a proven track record of success. This history not only speaks to Williams’ capabilities but also to the potential for a seamless transition to the Lions.

From Underdog to Cornerstone

Williams’ journey from an undrafted free agent (UDFA) to a significant player in the Rams’ corner rotation and later earning a substantial deal with the Jaguars is a testament to his resilience and skill. The Lions, in their quest to strengthen their defense, could find Williams’ experience, familiarity with the coaching staff, and proven performance to be exactly what they need to shore up their cornerback position.

The Bottom Line

The release of Darious Williams by the Jacksonville Jaguars presents a unique opportunity for the Detroit Lions to acquire a player with proven talent, established relationships with key members of the coaching staff, and a track record of success. As the Lions look to address their needs in the free agency period, the addition of Williams could prove to be a strategic move that transforms a former Jaguars’ loss into a significant gain for Detroit, pushing them closer to their Super Bowl aspirations.

