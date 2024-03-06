Search

W.G. Brady

Michael Onwenu Could Be Answer Detroit Lions Are Looking For

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Could Michael Onwenu make the Detroit Lions O-Line even better?

As the free agency period draws near, the Detroit Lions find themselves at a crossroads, particularly regarding their offensive line. With LG Jonah Jackson seemingly set to explore free agency and potentially secure a contract beyond what Detroit is prepared to offer, the team faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement to maintain the offensive line’s elite status. One name that stands out as a potential solution for the Lions is Michael Onwenu of the New England Patriots.

The Versatility of Michael Onwenu

Onwenu, set to become an unrestricted free agent unless the New England Patriots extend his contract, has demonstrated remarkable versatility since being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially starting as a tackle in his rookie season, Onwenu transitioned to guard for the following two years. The 2023 season saw him move back to tackle mid-season, a role in which he excelled, showcasing his adaptability and skill across multiple positions on the line.

A Valuable Asset for Detroit

The Lions value players with the capability to perform in more than one position, and Onwenu’s proficiency as both a guard and tackle makes him an exceptionally appealing option for Detroit. His ability to seamlessly transition and perform at a high level in multiple roles could provide the Lions with the flexibility and strength they need to keep their offensive line among the league’s best.

Why Onwenu Is the Right Choice

Should Jonah Jackson indeed part ways with the Lions, signing Michael Onwenu could be a strategic move for the team. Onwenu’s experience and proven performance on the Patriots’ offensive line, coupled with his versatility, align with the Lions’ needs and aspirations to maintain a formidable front line. Moreover, his potential availability as an unrestricted free agent presents a timely opportunity for the Lions to secure a player of his caliber without the complexities of trade negotiations.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Versatile Lineman: Michael Onwenu’s ability to effectively play both guard and tackle positions makes him a highly valuable and versatile option for the Detroit Lions, especially in light of potential changes to their offensive line.
  2. Potential Departure of Jonah Jackson: With LG Jonah Jackson likely to leave the Lions in free agency for a higher offer elsewhere, Detroit needs to find a capable replacement to maintain the strength of their offensive line.
  3. Onwenu as an Ideal Fit: Onwenu’s proven performance and flexibility on the New England Patriots‘ offensive line present him as an ideal signing for the Lions, aiming to keep their offensive line among the NFL’s best.

The Bottom Line

As the Lions navigate the upcoming free agency period, their priority will be to address the potential vacancy left by Jonah Jackson’s departure. In Michael Onwenu, Detroit has the chance to acquire a player whose versatility and talent could seamlessly integrate into the offensive line strategy, ensuring its continued success. Onwenu’s ability to play multiple positions not only makes him a valuable asset but could also be the key to maintaining the Lions’ offensive line’s dominance in the NFL. As free agency approaches, the possibility of Onwenu donning a Lions jersey is an exciting prospect for the team and its fans alike.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

