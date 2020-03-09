Darius Slay responds to fan who tells him, ‘Honor your damn contract and shut up’

Darius Slay is currently under contract with the Detroit Lions for one more season but he has made it clear that he cants a contract extension.

It is seeming more and more like Slay will be traded before the 2020 season because the Lions are unlikely to pay him the money he wants, though he has said time and time again that he wants to continue his career in Detroit.

On Sunday night, a fan took to Twitter to call out Slay, telling him to “Be thankful, honor your damn contract and shut up.”

Slay responded by pointing out that the reason why he wants more money is so that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren are set for life.

As a huge Darius Slay fan, I would absolutely LOVE for him to retire as a Detroit Lion but I 100% support his decision to try and make as much money as he can while he is still healthy.

Slay loves Detroit and he loves Lions fans but his family will always come first, as it should.

Here are a few of the responses to the tweet.

