Darren McCarty has fired up message for Detroit Red Wings fans

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning took care of business to win their second-straight Stanley Cup.

Following the win, plenty of Detroit Red Wings fans (and reporters) immediately took to social media to remind everyone that Steve Yzerman built the core of the past two Stanley Cup Champions.

One fan directed a question to former Red Wing Darren McCarty, asking “how excited or NOT are you for the Detroit Red Wings NEAR future”

McCarty’s response was awesome.

“Fucking Stoked as the rest of you should be too #Yzerplan”

Fucking Stoked as the rest of you should be too #Yzerplan https://t.co/FHg5qmi3Fb — Darren McCarty (@DarrenMcCarty4) July 8, 2021