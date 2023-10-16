David Montgomery Injury Update: Lions RB expected to miss time with rib injury

On Sunday, during the Detroit Lions‘ 20-16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running back David Montgomery was forced to exit the field after suffering an injury. After a remarkable 19-yard gain, Montgomery found himself writhing in pain on the field but managed to walk off under his own power. He promptly made his way to the locker room, with signs pointing to a rib injury. Subsequently, the Lions listed him as “Questionable” to return, but regrettably, he never made a comeback.

Another Tough Blow for the Lions

On Monday morning, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press suggested that Montgomery is likely to be sidelined for a considerable duration due to the injury.

Why it Matters

Losing Montgomery for any amount of time would be a huge blow for the Lions' offense as he has been their workhorse at running back. In five games this season, he has carried the ball 94 times for 384 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and six touchdowns. He has also caught six passes for another 66 yards.

With Montgomery expected to miss time, the hope is that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will be able to return from his injury to help carry the load.

Bottom Line: Next Man Up… Again

