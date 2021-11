Dick Vitale is back and he is better than ever!

Listen to Vitale as he calls the final possession of Friday’s game between No. 4 Kansas and Dayton.

As you are about to see, Dayton got an unbelievable bounce to win the game 74-73 over the Jayhawks.

“OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD IT WENT DOWN”pic.twitter.com/3zrg6SrtfT — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 26, 2021