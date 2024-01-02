‘Decker Reported' Billboards Spotted Off Detroit Freeways [Photos]

The aftermath of the controversial decision in the recent Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game has taken an interesting turn in the city of Detroit. Fans have come out in full force to express their support for the Lions and to voice their opinion on what many believe was a critical officiating error that cost the team a win.

Decker Reported Billboards Pop Up

In a unique show of solidarity, billboards have been erected in the Detroit area, rallying behind the Lions and their disputed 2-point conversion attempt. One of the most striking billboards features the bold statement “Decker Reported”, referring to the widely debated play involving Taylor Decker. This billboard challenges the official ruling during the game that led to the Lions’ loss. (H/T to @JeannaTrotmanTV for the photos)

Another billboard that has caught the attention of passersby showcases the Lions' impressive season record, with “11-5” crossed out and replaced with “12-4”. This alteration reflects the sentiment among many Lions fans who believe that the team was unfairly denied a victory, impacting their official record.

Detroit Lions Fans Show Their Passion

These billboards are a testament to the passion and loyalty of Detroit Lions fans. Their actions demonstrate not just their love for the team, but also their desire for fairness and accountability in the sport. The fact that these billboards have become a talking point both in and outside Detroit highlights the strong community spirit and sense of justice among the Lions' fanbase.

The “Decker Reported” and “11-5” to “12-4” billboards off Detroit freeways are more than just visual displays; they are symbols of a fanbase united in their support for the Detroit Lions and in their call for fairness in NFL officiating. As these billboards gain attention, they amplify the voices of thousands of Lions fans who continue to stand behind their team with unwavering passion and loyalty.