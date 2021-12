On Thursday night, news broke that former NFL WR Demaryius Thomas had passed away at the age of 33.

Now, TMZ Sports has learned through police reports that Thomas was found dead in his shower and pronounced dead at the scene.

From TMZ Sports:

In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas’ Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call “in reference to a cardiac arrest.”

Officers note in the documents that dispatch had advised them that the victim was “not conscious and not breathing.”

When officers arrived, they said in the docs that they had to push a gate open with their hands in order to gain entry into the home.

Once inside, cops say they found Thomas laying down in the shower on his back — with clear signs of rigor mortis visible.

In the docs, cops say the former Super Bowl champion was pronounced dead on the scene.This is just devastating news and the NFL community is mourning their loss.