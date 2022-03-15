in NFL

Denver Broncos troll Dallas Cowboys after stealing free agent

On Tuesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys tweeted out that they had re-signed DE Randy Gregory to a 5-year contract.

Well, not long after that announcement by the Cowboys, it was reported that Gregory was signing with the Denver Broncos.

As you can see below, the Broncos did not waste their opportunity to troll the Cowboys for jumping the gun.

The fact that this is happening to the Cowboys makes us all smile!

