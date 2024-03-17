Derek Lalonde Compliments Detroit Red Wings ‘Best Player’ Following Loss to Penguins

Derek Lalonde Had Some High Praise For One Red Wings Forward

In the aftermath of a challenging game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde took a moment to praise his team’s performance and especially highlight the efforts of forward Lucas Raymond. Despite falling 6-3 to the Penguins, the Red Wings showed sparks of resilience and skill, particularly in the wake of breaking their losing streak with a victory over the Buffalo Sabres the previous day.

Coach’s Reflections

The game against Pittsburgh was a tough test for Detroit, aiming to build momentum after their recent win. Coach Lalonde reflected on the game’s outcomes and the lessons for the team.

“I think there’s a little recipe for this group,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We played extremely well last night. Things we’ve been trying to emphasize, better D-zone, managing the puck. There were moments in tonight’s game that got away from us. This is a really talented team. If you’re not hard on them, if you don’t take away their time and space, that’s what it’s going to look like.”

“We give their skill and their guys that much time on the power play,” Lalonde said. “They get touches, they get looks, they get momentum, they get rolling. Our first power play ended up being in the second period, we get five or six shots on it. We dominated the next two shifts, and we get a goal.”

Lalonde Reveals Detroit Red Wings Best Player

Raymond reduced the deficit to 5-3 at 16:37 in the third period by scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from the slot, utilizing an extra attacker on the ice.

“Our best player,” Lalonde said of Raymond. “Every night, he’s been our most consistent player throughout this stretch. We need more guys to jump on with him.”

Bottom Line

Despite the setback against the Penguins, Lalonde’s comments reflect a belief in his team’s capabilities and the standout contribution of Lucas Raymond. As the Red Wings look to regroup and build on their strengths, Raymond’s performances stand as a beacon for the team’s potential and the importance of collective effort in the games ahead.