Paul Tyler

Derek Lalonde explains why Detroit Red Wings got ‘overwhelmed’ against Avalanche

Red Wings News Reports

After a lopsided loss, Derek Lalonde explains that the Red Wings were ‘overwhelmed’ by the Avalanche offense.

Despite the Detroit Red Wings‘ recent victory over the formidable offense of the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena, the tables turned on Wednesday night at Ball Arena in Denver. This time, the Avalanche dominated with a 7-2 victory, highlighted by Cale Makar‘s hat trick. The game underscored the Avalanche’s status as Stanley Cup contenders, while the Red Wings find themselves battling to secure a playoff spot. Following the game, head coach Derek Lalonde offered a candid assessment of his team’s performance.

Derek Lalonde explains

Derek Lalonde explains the Red Wings got ‘overwhelmed’ by the Avalanche offense

The Avalanche boast two of the NHL’s top players in their positions. Forward Nathan MacKinnon has surpassed the 100-point threshold, showcasing his elite talent, while defenseman Cale Makar, a former Norris Trophy winner, continues to excel. Against Detroit on Wednesday, both players demonstrated their prowess, with Makar recording his first career hat trick and MacKinnon contributing a goal and three assists to the team’s success.

“Certainly a tough one,” Lalonde said. “I just don’t like how we gave their top guys two easy ones in the second period, because they were buzzing. That second period got out of hand there.

“I think we got overmatched and overwhelmed a little bit. We let their big guns have too easy of a night.”

As of Thursday morning, the Detroit Red Wings maintain a Wild Card postseason position in the Eastern Conference, holding a four-point lead over the New York Islanders. However, the Islanders have secured four consecutive victories and are poised to face two of the NHL’s weakest teams, the Ducks and Sharks, in their upcoming games.

The bottom line is clear: the Red Wings must break free from their current three-game losing streak if they aim to maintain their playoff position.

“There’s no shame in losing to Florida and this team back to back,” Lalonde said. “But now we’re looking at three straight losses. Bottom line is, if we’re going to stay in this battle, we have to stop the bleeding.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings lost by a 7-2 final score to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Denver
  2. Star defenseman Cale Makar registered his first career hat trick, while sniper forward Nathan MacKinnon racked up four points
  3. Head coach Derek Lalonde explains that the Red Wings were overwhelmed by the Avs and must stop the bleeding
2023-24 Detroit Red Wings

Bottom Line: Next game is a must-win

Following a remarkable six-game winning streak, a significant achievement during GM Steve Yzerman‘s tenure, the Detroit Red Wings have encountered a setback with three consecutive losses. With the New York Islanders closing in on them in the standings, the pressure is mounting.

Their upcoming game on Friday night against the struggling Arizona Coyotes is crucial. The Red Wings must secure a victory to earn valuable points in the standings, making it a game they absolutely cannot afford to lose.

