Derrick Barnes intercepts pass to send Detroit Lions to NFC Championship Game [Video]

THE DETROIT LIONS ARE GOING TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!! Just moments ago, linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield to seal the deal and send the Lions to the NFC Championship Game. The Lions never trailed on their way to a 31-23 victory at Ford Field.

Derrick Barnes Comes Up BIG!!!

Take a look as Barnes picks off the first pass of his career to clinch the game for the Lions.

With the win, the Lions will now travel to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Folks, the Lions are just 60 minutes away from playing in their first Super Bowl!!!

