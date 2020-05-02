Designer creates two Detroit Lions concept helmets

The Detroit Lions helmet is one of the more modern looks in the NFL, with the latest update to the design coming back in 2017.

But one designer has decided to build upon the existing design by creating two brand new concepts for the Lions, as well as every other NFL team.

Check out the two new design mockups for Detroit that were created by Ted Hyman:

“#Lions concept helmets. Two different color schemes. Which one is your favorite? #detroitlions”





I’m partial to the all-blue with the black logo outline! How about you?