38.2 F
Detroit
Friday, March 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Desmond Trufant shares thoughts on why he signed with Detroit Lions

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
38.2 ° F
41 °
35.6 °
93 %
1.6mph
90 %
Fri
50 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
57 °
Mon
50 °
Tue
43 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Detroit Lions TE Logan Thomas gives interesting comment on Matt Patricia

The bad blood that several former Detroit Lions have with head coach Matt Patricia hasn't exactly been made a...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Kelly Stafford makes big announcement on Instagram

On Tuesday night, a report surfaced that Matthew and Kelly Stafford were paying for first responders meals at Wahlburgers...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Darius Slay may be gone but that does not mean the Detroit Lions will not have a solid cornerback on the field in 2020. This during the first week of free agency, the Lions signed former Atlanta Falcons CB Desmond Trufant.

Though Trufant may not be at the same level as Slay, who has made the Pro Bowl for 3-straight seasons, he is a veteran who is certainly capable of doing his job.

In a recent conference call, Trufant explained that one of the main reasons he signed with the Lions is because of head coach Matt Patricia. Trufant feels like he will be a good fit in Patricia’s defensive scheme.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“First of all, I just have a lot of respect for him,” Trufant said on a conference call with local reporters Thursday. “He’s had a lot of success in this league. He’s coached a lot of great players, especially a lot of great players at my position, and I know I can fit right into his scheme. I’m just ready for the opportunity to do me, to showcase my talent.”

Nation, do you think Trufant will fit in with what Patricia is trying to do?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleThe latest Sports Illustrated cover will give you a sick feeling [Photo]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions signing free agent LB Elijah Lee

According to a report from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions signing LB Reggie Ragland

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Reggie Ragland. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1243547296538791941 Ragland, who is 26, was originally selected...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions defensive lineman target is back on the market

Arnold Powell - 0
We are now nearly two weeks into NFL free agency and though the Detroit Lions have added nine free agents to the mix, you...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan Basketball guard Adrien Nuñez makes decision for 2020-21

Michael Whitaker - 0
You can go ahead and count Michigan Wolverines guard Adrien Nuñez among the faces that fans can look forward to once again seeing at...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected first overall NHL Draft pick Alexis Lafrenière praises Red Wings

Michael Whitaker - 0
The projected first overall draft selection for the National Hockey League this year is Alexis Lafrenière, a young phenom who has dominated the Quebec...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions signing free agent LB Elijah Lee

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent LB Elijah Lee. https://twitter.com/justin_rogers/status/1243548842429218816?s=21 Lee,...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions signing LB Reggie Ragland

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Reggie Ragland. https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1243547296538791941 Ragland, who is 26, was originally selected...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions defensive lineman target is back on the market

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
We are now nearly two weeks into NFL free agency and though the Detroit Lions have added nine free agents to the mix, you...
Read more

Report: Indianapolis Colts feel Eric Ebron “quit” on them

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The end of Eric Ebron's tenure with the Detroit Lions wasn't exactly on the greatest of circumstances, and that trend is continuing with his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.