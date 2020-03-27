Desmond Trufant shares thoughts on why he signed with Detroit Lions

Darius Slay may be gone but that does not mean the Detroit Lions will not have a solid cornerback on the field in 2020. This during the first week of free agency, the Lions signed former Atlanta Falcons CB Desmond Trufant.

Though Trufant may not be at the same level as Slay, who has made the Pro Bowl for 3-straight seasons, he is a veteran who is certainly capable of doing his job.

In a recent conference call, Trufant explained that one of the main reasons he signed with the Lions is because of head coach Matt Patricia. Trufant feels like he will be a good fit in Patricia’s defensive scheme.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“First of all, I just have a lot of respect for him,” Trufant said on a conference call with local reporters Thursday. “He’s had a lot of success in this league. He’s coached a lot of great players, especially a lot of great players at my position, and I know I can fit right into his scheme. I’m just ready for the opportunity to do me, to showcase my talent.”

Nation, do you think Trufant will fit in with what Patricia is trying to do?