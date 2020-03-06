30.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 6, 2020
Detroit casinos to launch onsite sports betting next week

Just in time for March Madness!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Online Motor City betters rejoice!

Detroit’s three casinos will be offering onsite sports betting starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 – just in time for March Madness.

“With just 11 weeks to prepare, MGCB staff worked hard to make the launch of onsite sports betting at the Detroit casinos possible by March Madness,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “The casinos and their suppliers helped us by their timely efforts to share information we needed to authorize the gaming. This new gaming opportunity has been highly anticipated, and we hope citizens will enjoy it and see benefits from additional revenue to both the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit.”

This past December, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed sports betting into law, meaning Michigan is now the 20th state to do so.

The NCAA Tournament kicks off on March 17.

– – Quotes via WXYZ Detroit Link – –

Previous articleRon Gardenhire has bold message for 2020 Detroit Tigers
Next articleReport: Los Angeles Lakers made Detroit Pistons offer for Derrick Rose

Comments

