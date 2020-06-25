41.2 F
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Detroit Free Press runs 100 simulations of tomorrow’s NHL Draft Lottery

The Red Wings have a good statistical chance of landing the 1st overall pick, but they don't have the best odds.

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings will find out a major part of their future tomorrow night when their Draft position is officially revealed.

This year’s top prize is phenom forward Alexis Lafranière of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, who has drawn comparisons to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Currently, the Red Wings hold the second best odds to land the first overall pick at 18.5%, behind only the Ottawa Senators, who hold 25% odds thanks to their original position plus the odds from San Jose’s pick acquired in the Erik Karlsson trade.

The Detroit Free Press ran 100 simulations of the Draft Lottery; here are the results:


The Red Wings came away with the first overall pick in simulation numbers 3, 12, 13, 19, 21, 34, 36, 37, 39, 49, 50, 51, 54, 55, 56, 59, 60, 66, 71, 73, 87, 92 and 95.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that luck will favor them tomorrow night! They definitely need it after the brutal most recent regular season.

